Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 27,778 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

NYSE:NUE traded down $3.54 on Monday, reaching $108.11. 52,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

