Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155,250. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

