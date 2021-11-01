Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 56,443 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGRWU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Monday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,088. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

