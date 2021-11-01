Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Prologis stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,102. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

