Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.97

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $13.42. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,233 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.