XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.28. XL Fleet shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 5,486 shares changing hands.

XL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $770.70 million, a PE ratio of 274.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 108.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,018 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 712,300 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 290,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XL Fleet by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 341,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

