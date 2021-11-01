Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,110 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,110 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.78. 36,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,050. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

