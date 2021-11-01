Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $570.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $345.18 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.