PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

PTC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.84. 6,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 37,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

