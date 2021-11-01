Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVH remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,846. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

