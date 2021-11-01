Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.89. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $759.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.10.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.