Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.89. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $759.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

