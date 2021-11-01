UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.76. UP Fintech shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 28,364 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.