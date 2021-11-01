SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.52. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 6,409 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77.
In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
