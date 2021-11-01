SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.52. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 6,409 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

