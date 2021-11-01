AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,320 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $49,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

