Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $51,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $217.72 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

