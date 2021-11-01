Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $18.19 Billion in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 342,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

