Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

