Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$228.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CTC.A traded up C$4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$179.94. 40,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$146.45 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

