EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

EDPFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,610. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

