1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Position Lowered by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,278 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $45,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.