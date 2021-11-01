ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00078660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00073558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00103001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.00 or 0.99967779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.65 or 0.07021498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022813 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

