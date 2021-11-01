Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.31.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON traded down $11.72 on Monday, reaching $308.20. 30,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

