Appaloosa LP Purchases Shares of 1,509,189 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,509,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,356,000. PulteGroup makes up about 1.7% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.58% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.66. 26,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

