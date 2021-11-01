Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,985 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

