CryptoFranc Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $8,239.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00222861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCHFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.