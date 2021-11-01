Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Post worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.