Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.4% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.