iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $18,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 942,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,167,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.72 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

