Bridger Management LLC Sells 344,457 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 344,457 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics comprises about 1.9% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.99 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

