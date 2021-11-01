Apoletto Ltd Increases Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Apoletto Ltd grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,249 shares during the period. ContextLogic comprises 9.4% of Apoletto Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apoletto Ltd’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $71,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. 214,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,612,656. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $369,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock worth $8,530,201. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

