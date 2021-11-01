Ancient Art L.P. Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,116,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,000. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ancient Art L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 136,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,346,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

