Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 503,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 315.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.82. 294,697 shares of the company traded hands. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

