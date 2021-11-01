Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,256. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

