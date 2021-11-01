PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.70

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $90.62 million and $2.27 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.32 or 0.00452332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01004181 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

