Comparing The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Sage Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Sage Group and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group $2.46 billion 4.13 $395.53 million $1.41 27.93 Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 7.23 $1.61 billion $1.32 48.92

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group. The Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Sage Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Sage Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Sage Group and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 5 5 2 0 1.75 Atlas Copco 0 11 1 1 2.23

Atlas Copco has a consensus target price of $530.00, indicating a potential upside of 720.69%. Given Atlas Copco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than The Sage Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Sage Group and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.28% 31.10% 14.70%

Summary

Atlas Copco beats The Sage Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

