KIMCHI.finance Market Capitalization Tops $599,958.86 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $599,958.86 and $49,428.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00222315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094972 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

