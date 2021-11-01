ZumCoin Hits Market Cap of $650,616.17 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $650,616.17 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

