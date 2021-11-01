HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Reaches $0.20

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $12,585.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00078184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00102534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.95 or 1.00234907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07002794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022765 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.