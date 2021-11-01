Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,777. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

