Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.