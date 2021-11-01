Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,375 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $39,250,677,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cummins by 48.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,255,000 after acquiring an additional 88,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 436.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 5,353.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 89,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

CMI opened at $239.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

