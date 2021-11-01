Brown Capital Management LLC Has $129.27 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783,747 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $129,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,775.25 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

