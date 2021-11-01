Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 254,313 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 254,313 shares during the quarter. Inogen comprises approximately 1.8% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 16.30% of Inogen worth $240,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 43.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $896.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

