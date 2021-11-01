Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,077 shares during the quarter. Abiomed makes up approximately 3.6% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $481,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Abiomed by 16.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 103,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $332.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.