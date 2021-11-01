BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 2,220 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

