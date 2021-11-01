Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,248,316 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up 4.9% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 7.02% of Manhattan Associates worth $644,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $181.54 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $183.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

