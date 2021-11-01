Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,101.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $$10.43 during midday trading on Monday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.