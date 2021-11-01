Alight Capital Management LP Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alight Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for 1.6% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 16.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 97.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lyft by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,359 shares of company stock worth $3,197,423. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Lyft stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 158,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,623. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

