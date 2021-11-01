Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $19.96. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.71. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGGNY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

