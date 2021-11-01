Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $19.96. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.71. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.51%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
