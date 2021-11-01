Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rises By 30.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $44.65.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

